The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Raised to $50.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CG

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.41. 443,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,386. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of -27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.73. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average of $42.97.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $605,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,405,461 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,014.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,468,726 shares of company stock valued at $35,363,315 in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 22,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth $67,540,000. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 151,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 116,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.