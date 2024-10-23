The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 86.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 791,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,096 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.5% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $56,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 78,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 31,740 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $292.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $55.10 and a 52-week high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,274,333.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,603.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,792 shares of company stock valued at $24,728,364. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

