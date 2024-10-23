The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target to $138.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.57.

NYSE:GPC traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,281. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $112.74 and a one year high of $164.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.64 and its 200-day moving average is $142.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 13,732.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,566,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,149 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 21.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,296,000 after buying an additional 239,858 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 29.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 980,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,579,000 after buying an additional 223,712 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 14,222.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,621,000 after buying an additional 580,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,326,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

