The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO R. Alexandra Keith Sells 1,992 Shares

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,110. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

R. Alexandra Keith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.35. 2,469,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,670,527. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $142.50 and a 1 year high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 17.3% in the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 20.5% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

