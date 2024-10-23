The Root Network (ROOT) Price Hits $0.0196 on Major Exchanges

The Root Network (ROOT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One The Root Network token can now be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. The Root Network has a total market cap of $28.29 million and $3.32 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Root Network has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Root Network Token Profile

The Root Network launched on February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,446,820,515 tokens. The official message board for The Root Network is linktr.ee/futureverse. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork. The official website for The Root Network is www.therootnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling The Root Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,446,820,515 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.01964755 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $3,313,029.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

