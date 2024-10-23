Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Downgraded by ATB Capital

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$31.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$30.00. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TPZ. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$29.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$26.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.04.

Topaz Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Topaz Energy stock traded down C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$26.66. 70,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.52, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of C$3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$26.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.41. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$18.03 and a 12-month high of C$27.78.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$78.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.00 million. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 16.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.2019855 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

