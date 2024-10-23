TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Down 4.9% – Time to Sell?

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.52 and last traded at $27.72. 913,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 721,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMD. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of TORM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

TORM Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.38 million. TORM had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 36.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TORM plc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TORM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.24%. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.29%.

Institutional Trading of TORM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 860.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,429,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,441,000 after buying an additional 1,281,176 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TORM by 320.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,189,000 after purchasing an additional 964,801 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in TORM in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,619,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TORM in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,359,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TORM by 38.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 669,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,945,000 after buying an additional 187,300 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TORM

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

