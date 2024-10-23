Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.28

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.28 ($0.11) per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is an increase from Tristel’s previous dividend of $5.24. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Tristel Stock Performance

LON:TSTL opened at GBX 407.89 ($5.30) on Wednesday. Tristel has a 1-year low of GBX 346 ($4.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 510 ($6.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 423.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 444.88. The company has a market capitalization of £194.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,094.03 and a beta of 0.23.

Insider Activity

In other Tristel news, insider Elizabeth Dixon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 397 ($5.15), for a total transaction of £198,500 ($257,725.27). 4.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tristel

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, gastrointestinal physiology, laboratory, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand.

Featured Stories

