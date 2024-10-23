Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%.
Truist Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Truist Financial has a payout ratio of 52.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.
Truist Financial Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.39. The firm has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of -32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TFC
Insider Activity at Truist Financial
In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Truist Financial
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Short Sellers Eye Palantir: Should You Buy the Dip?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Is This NVIDIA Backed Robotics Stock a Buy As It Nears Expansion?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Bet on These 3 High-Yield Stocks as Natural Gas Demand Grows
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.