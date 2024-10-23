TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Issues Earnings Results

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.81. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $36.51.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.60%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

