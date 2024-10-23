Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Tyler Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $9.47-9.62 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.470-9.620 EPS.
Tyler Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TYL traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $582.22. The company had a trading volume of 294,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,356. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $583.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $524.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $361.16 and a 52-week high of $606.93.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total value of $3,603,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,236,750. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total transaction of $3,603,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,236,750. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.62, for a total value of $2,883,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,246,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,375 shares of company stock worth $17,049,739. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Tyler Technologies
Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.
