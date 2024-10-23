Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.99 and last traded at $28.90, with a volume of 116088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.16.

A number of research analysts have commented on TYRA shares. Bank of America raised Tyra Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tyra Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.67. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Harris sold 10,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $243,519.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,479,528 shares in the company, valued at $35,701,010.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,403 shares of company stock worth $1,582,774. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYRA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 338,208 shares during the period. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $4,232,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

