UBS Group Cuts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $305.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $309.00 to $305.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.39.

Danaher Stock Down 2.4 %

DHR stock traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,656,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.46.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,229,254.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Danaher by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 3.4% during the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas grew its position in Danaher by 4.1% during the second quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 1,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

