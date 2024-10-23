Upwork Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,430 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 417% compared to the average daily volume of 1,050 call options.

Upwork Stock Performance

UPWK traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,770,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,443. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. Upwork has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $193.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.05 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upwork will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 9,444 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $99,823.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,178,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,460,444.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Upwork news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 20,353 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $196,406.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,570.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 9,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $99,823.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,178,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,460,444.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 176,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,221 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Upwork during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Upwork during the first quarter worth $49,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 104.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 56.2% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Upwork

About Upwork

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.