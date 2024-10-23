VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Sold by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,796,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,067,000 after purchasing an additional 270,773 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,529,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,981,000 after acquiring an additional 82,090 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 905,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,046,000 after purchasing an additional 86,526 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after buying an additional 140,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 684,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average of $52.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1803 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

