Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Increased by David Kennon Inc

David Kennon Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.0% of David Kennon Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. David Kennon Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,736,000 after acquiring an additional 94,950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,019 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,578,000 after purchasing an additional 221,767 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,336,000 after purchasing an additional 290,003 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.27. The company had a trading volume of 372,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,588. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $270.79. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

