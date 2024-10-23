Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 461.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,838,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,083 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3,468.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,572,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,071 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,431,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 107.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,943,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,151 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.92. 580,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,455,013. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.28. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.42 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

