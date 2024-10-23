Verge (XVG) Achieves Market Cap of $63.72 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 23rd. In the last week, Verge has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $63.72 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,684.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $348.03 or 0.00521907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00105072 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.69 or 0.00234974 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00027936 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00026988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00070321 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

