Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $267.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.32 and a fifty-two week high of $287.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $279.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total transaction of $54,266.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,184.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

