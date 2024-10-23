Vertcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21,213.30 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and $21,213.30 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,114.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $353.51 or 0.00526722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009054 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.38 or 0.00104863 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.23 or 0.00232784 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00027897 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00026822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00070402 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,544,597 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

