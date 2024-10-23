Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 128587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Viasat from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Viasat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viasat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 2,811,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $55,947,695.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,545,334 shares in the company, valued at $170,052,146.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viasat in the second quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Viasat by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

