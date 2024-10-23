Virtu Financial (VIRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $33.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

In related news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,530.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

