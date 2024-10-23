VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

VolitionRx Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE:VNRX opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.09. VolitionRx has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VolitionRx will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other VolitionRx news, Director Guy Archibald Innes acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 406,683 shares in the company, valued at $272,477.61. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

