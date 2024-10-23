Vulcan Forged PYR One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.59 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $2.53 or 0.00003819 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $71.02 million and $3.59 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,982,969.32912687 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.61270357 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $4,244,410.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

