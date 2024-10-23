Weaver Capital Management LLC Buys 1,125 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Centennial Bank AR increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 106.7% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $39,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 84.8% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 16.3% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Stryker from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.16.

NYSE:SYK opened at $366.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $357.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $255.22 and a 12-month high of $374.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

