Weaver Capital Management LLC Has $924,000 Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,070,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.67.

DHI opened at $180.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.25.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

