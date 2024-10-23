Weaver Capital Management LLC Sells 3,629 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Weaver Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,790,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,491,000 after buying an additional 2,113,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,217,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,141,000 after buying an additional 2,031,593 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,738,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 148.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,280,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,257,000 after buying an additional 765,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 319.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 925,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,324,000 after buying an additional 704,639 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,812. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,819.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,812. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.84.

Shares of DG opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $168.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day moving average is $118.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

