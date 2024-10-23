Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT) in the last few weeks:

10/17/2024 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $173.00 to $187.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2024 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2024 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $183.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $151.00 to $167.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $160.00 to $182.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2024 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $188.00 to $196.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $193.00 to $189.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2024 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $185.00 to $183.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2024 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.45. 942,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

