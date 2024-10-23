Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.700-1.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion. Western Union also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.70-1.80 EPS.

Western Union stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.55. 6,056,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,031,270. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 123.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WU. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

