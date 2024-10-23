Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.700-1.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion. Western Union also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.70-1.80 EPS.
Western Union Stock Performance
Western Union stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.55. 6,056,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,031,270. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.
Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 123.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WU
Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Western Union
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.