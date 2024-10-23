Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.24, but opened at $2.19. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 25,120 shares changing hands.
Wheels Up Experience Stock Up 4.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 796.67% and a negative net margin of 43.79%. The company had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter.
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.
