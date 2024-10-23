WHY 1-Day Volume Hits $14.96 Million (WHY)

WHY (WHY) traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, WHY has traded down 49.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WHY token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WHY has a market cap of $59.46 million and $14.96 million worth of WHY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.59 or 0.00245327 BTC.

WHY Token Profile

WHY launched on April 4th, 2024. WHY’s total supply is 420,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WHY is www.madphant.com. WHY’s official Twitter account is @whyanelephant.

WHY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WHY (WHY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WHY has a current supply of 420,000,000,000,000. The last known price of WHY is 0.0000002 USD and is down -10.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $6,639,485.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.madphant.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

