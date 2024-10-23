Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90-$3.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE WGO opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.83. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $75.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on WGO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $193,247.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,443.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

