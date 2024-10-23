Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $615.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share.
Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.33. The company had a trading volume of 517,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,474. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.84 and a 200 day moving average of $102.07.
Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
