Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Increased to $136.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s current price.

WTFC has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.08.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.76. 704,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,802. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $117.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.03). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $615.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,603,000 after buying an additional 244,168 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,376,000 after buying an additional 146,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,638,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000,000 after buying an additional 72,082 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 815,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,372,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 781,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,805,000 after buying an additional 47,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

