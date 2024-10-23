WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.14 and last traded at $33.31. 67,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 238,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.42.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $404.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 125.3% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 105,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 58,938 shares during the period. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,245,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,335,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the 1st quarter worth $961,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 125.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,605 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud index. The fund tracks and index of US companies primarily focused on cloud software and services. Stocks are equal weighted in the index. WCLD was launched on Sep 6, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

