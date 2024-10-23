Wrapped eETH (WEETH) Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Wrapped eETH has a total market capitalization of $6.06 million and $93.31 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped eETH token can currently be bought for $2,633.49 or 0.03964840 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped eETH has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped eETH Token Profile

Wrapped eETH’s genesis date was November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,681,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. The official website for Wrapped eETH is www.ether.fi. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

Buying and Selling Wrapped eETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,644,706.21478295. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 2,748.64156929 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $191,660,835.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped eETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped eETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

