Wrapped Matic Self Reported Market Cap Hits $58.28 Million (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Wrapped Matic has a market capitalization of $58.28 million and $22.80 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Matic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.26 or 0.00244854 BTC.

About Wrapped Matic

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 165,355,932 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 163,876,282.81926018. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.36372945 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3366 active market(s) with $22,809,580.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Matic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Matic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.