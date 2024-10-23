Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.22-4.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.4 %

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.42. 1,330,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,333. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $83.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $391,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,661.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,006.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $391,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,661.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,640 shares of company stock worth $974,351. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.