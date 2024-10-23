yearn.finance (YFI) Price Hits $4,927.04 on Major Exchanges

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $165.41 million and approximately $20.21 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for about $4,927.04 or 0.07328841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get yearn.finance alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.62 or 0.00244872 BTC.

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,572 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.