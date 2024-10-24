0x Market Capitalization Achieves $286.08 Million (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. One 0x token can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular exchanges. 0x has a market cap of $286.08 million and $25.09 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0x has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 848,396,563 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0xprotocol.org. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official message board is www.oklink.com/eth/token/0xe41d2489571d322189246dafa5ebde1f4699f498. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0x (ZRX) is an open-source protocol on Ethereum facilitating frictionless token exchange. dApps access liquidity pools, charge fees, and utilize decentralized governance. ZRX tokens pay fees to Relayers and grant voting rights, ensuring fairness and balance in the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

