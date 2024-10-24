1,053,833 Shares in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV) Purchased by Commonwealth Financial Services LLC

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,053,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,067,000. First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF makes up about 4.4% of Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC owned 65.86% of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGOV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,222,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 674,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 144,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,326. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29. First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13.

About First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (MGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that mainly invests in U.S. Treasury and mortgage-related securities MGOV was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.