360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Insider Tony Pitt Purchases 35,706 Shares

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2024

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGPGet Free Report) insider Tony Pitt bought 35,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,423.37 ($14,948.91).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 21st, Tony Pitt bought 68,165 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,739.46 ($28,492.97).
  • On Wednesday, October 23rd, Tony Pitt bought 63,031 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$39,709.53 ($26,473.02).
  • On Tuesday, October 15th, Tony Pitt purchased 135,834 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$85,847.09 ($57,231.39).
  • On Monday, September 30th, Tony Pitt bought 268,701 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$169,819.03 ($113,212.69).
  • On Monday, September 16th, Tony Pitt bought 89,807 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,578.41 ($37,718.94).
  • On Wednesday, September 18th, Tony Pitt bought 250,000 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$162,500.00 ($108,333.33).
  • On Friday, September 20th, Tony Pitt bought 69,233 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$44,309.12 ($29,539.41).
  • On Wednesday, September 11th, Tony Pitt acquired 743,139 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.62 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$460,746.18 ($307,164.12).
  • On Friday, September 13th, Tony Pitt acquired 289,059 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$184,997.76 ($123,331.84).
  • On Thursday, September 5th, Tony Pitt purchased 545,850 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.58 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$315,501.30 ($210,334.20).

360 Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

360 Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of real estate assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and New Zealand investing across real estate equity and credit opportunities.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for 360 Capital Group (ASX:TGP)

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.