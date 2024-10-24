360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Insider Tony Pitt Purchases 35,706 Shares

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt bought 35,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,423.37 ($14,948.91).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Tony Pitt bought 68,165 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,739.46 ($28,492.97).

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Tony Pitt bought 63,031 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$39,709.53 ($26,473.02).

On Tuesday, October 15th, Tony Pitt purchased 135,834 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$85,847.09 ($57,231.39).

On Monday, September 30th, Tony Pitt bought 268,701 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$169,819.03 ($113,212.69).

On Monday, September 16th, Tony Pitt bought 89,807 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,578.41 ($37,718.94).

On Wednesday, September 18th, Tony Pitt bought 250,000 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$162,500.00 ($108,333.33).

On Friday, September 20th, Tony Pitt bought 69,233 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$44,309.12 ($29,539.41).

On Wednesday, September 11th, Tony Pitt acquired 743,139 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.62 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$460,746.18 ($307,164.12).

On Friday, September 13th, Tony Pitt acquired 289,059 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$184,997.76 ($123,331.84).

On Thursday, September 5th, Tony Pitt purchased 545,850 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.58 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$315,501.30 ($210,334.20).

360 Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

360 Capital Group Company Profile

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of real estate assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and New Zealand investing across real estate equity and credit opportunities.

