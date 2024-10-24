A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.36 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.33. The stock had a trading volume of 851,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.48. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $65.08 and a 52-week high of $92.44.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at $194,319. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. UBS Group raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.71.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

