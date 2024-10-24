AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $186.23 and last traded at $186.47. Approximately 432,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,273,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.47.
AbbVie Trading Down 0.5 %
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.
Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie
In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 452,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,411,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 530,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,187,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
