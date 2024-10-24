ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Stock Price Up 7.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) shot up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.83 and last traded at $14.57. 77,477 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 75,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99.

Institutional Trading of ADS-TEC Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

