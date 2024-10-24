AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Stock Price Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.71. Approximately 139,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 382,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $282.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of -0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 85,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 27,885 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 16.2% in the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 41,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 352.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Company Profile

The AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that takes long positions in low beta US stocks, offset by short positions in high beta US stocks. BTAL was launched on Sep 13, 2011 and is managed by AGF.

