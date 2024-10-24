agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 89118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on agilon health from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.03.

agilon health Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.54.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at agilon health

In other agilon health news, CEO Steven Sell acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,102.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in agilon health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,947,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,582,000 after acquiring an additional 371,537 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in agilon health by 3,338.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,990 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 804,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 316,856 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of agilon health by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,197,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,207,000 after buying an additional 9,263,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in agilon health by 145.1% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares during the period.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

