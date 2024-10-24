AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

