Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires 564,826 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,414,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564,826 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 3.5% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 1.85% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $236,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWN stock opened at $165.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $174.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

