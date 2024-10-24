Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42), Yahoo Finance reports. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities updated its FY24 guidance to $9.45-9.49 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.450-9.490 EPS.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance
NYSE:ARE opened at $119.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 112.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $135.45.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 485.98%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Alexandria Real Estate Equities
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.
